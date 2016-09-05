Ohio coroner to discuss recent spike in heroin overdoses

A coroner plans to talk about the state's heroin epidemic in the aftermath of a spike in overdoses in southwestern Ohio and elsewhere.
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition and other authorities say nearly 300 overdoses have been reported in the Cincinnati area beginning Aug. 19.
The overdose cases slowed recently but still are above usual levels.
Hamilton County coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK'-shmee suh-MAHR'-koh) scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference to discuss the problem.
Law enforcement officials were also expected to attend
Last week Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said lab tests confirmed that heroin seized in a recent arrest was mixed with carfentanil (kahr-FEHN'-tuh-nihl), a powerful tranquilizer for elephants, as well as the painkiller fentanyl.
Comments