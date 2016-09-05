Vermont helps write guidelines to help pregnant drug users

Vermont's efforts to treat pregnant women who abuse opiates are gaining national notice.
Staff from the Family Services Division of the Vermont Department for Children and Families has helped the National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare to develop new guidelines for that type of specialized treatment.
A case study published in the guide was based on the work of a Chittenden County-based group called CHARM — Children and Recovering Mothers.
It highlighted a collaborative approach that involves a range of Vermont state and nonprofit human services agencies.
