Hanover County police investigating woman's death

Hanover County police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in her home with obvious signs of trauma.
Police say the woman was discovered inside a residence on the 10000 block of Colony Bee Place in Hanover County just before 6 a.m. Monday, and was declared dead on the scene.
Police say investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding her death, and are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
Police have not yet identified the woman.
