Report: Former great Franz Beckenbauer has heart surgery

A German newspaper says former soccer great Franz Beckenbauer has had open-heart surgery and received at least one bypass.
Beckenbauer's management team has not responded to a request for comment on his health following a report in the mass-circulation Bild newspaper.
Bild said the surgery took place Saturday and had been planned for several weeks.
Beckenbauer left for a clinic in southern Germany on Friday, one day after his home in Salzburg, Austria, had been searched by authorities acting on a request by Swiss prosecutors. Beckenbauer is among several people under a Swiss criminal probe into suspected corruption around the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Beckenbauer won the World Cup as player and coach and was the head of the 2006 tournament's organizing committee.
