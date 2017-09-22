File Tri-City Herald
Port of Benton wins $300,000 to help Richland start-ups

September 22, 2017 12:43 PM

The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $300,000 grant to the Port of Benton to support start-ups in the Tri-Cities Research District in Richland.

The port is one of 42 organizations in 28 states to receive more than $17 million through the federal Economic Development Administration’s Regional Innovation Strategies program. The program was authorized by Congress in 2010 and has awarded money since 2014.

The latest authorization expands the program’s reach to eight more states, and to the Tri-Cities for the first time.

The port administers the research district as part of a state program to accelerate the development of local start-ups. The port said it will use the grant funds to support expansion of the education curriculum and help participating businesses position themselves to compete for seed funding.

It expects to support the creation of 75 companies and 546 jobs within eight years.

“This is outstanding validation that we are on the right track to grow the Tri-Cities entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Diahann Howard, the port’s economic development and governmental affairs director and director of the research district, which is anchored by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Mission Support Alliance.

More than 80 private companies employing more than 5,000 workers operate in the research- and engineering-oriented district.

