July 07, 2017

Nonprofit organization promotes Richland woman

Tri-City Herald

Maria McDonald McNamar of Richland was recently elected as Club Growth Director for District 9 of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

McDonald McNamar will lead more than 750 members in Toastmasters clubs across north Idaho, eastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.

She has been a Toastmasters member for four years and most recently served as the district’s public relations manager. She also holds the title of Distinguished Toastmaster, which is the highest educational and leadership award given by Toastmasters International.

