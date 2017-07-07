Business

July 07, 2017 1:23 PM

New Dayton distillery debuts long-aged brandy on Bastille Day

Tri-City Herald

XO Alambic, a new craft distillery in Dayton, will make its formal debut on Bastille Day with the release of its Cognac-style brandy, Clos Sainte-Rose XO.

XO Alambic is owned and operated by Rusty Figgins, a veteran winemaker and distiller from Walla Walla. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. July 14 at the Blue Mountain Station distillery, 700 Artisan Way St., Dayton. Justin Nix of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce will officiate, and the distillery will serve samples of its new brandy.

Clos Sainte-Rose XO is made from Washington wine grapes. It was double-distilled by Figgins seven years ago and matured in Limousin oak casks that previously held the wine that became the brandy. It was reduced, hand bottled and sealed with beeswax.

XO Alambic said it will release a single-malt whisky and an ancient-gains whisky this fall.

The distillery is open for tours and tastings by appointment. Call 509-398-3221 for information.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

View More Video