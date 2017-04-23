Ecology’s John Price Earns Interstate Leadership Award

John Price, of the Washington State Department of Ecology Nuclear Waste Program, earned the 2016 Team Leader of the Year Award by the Interstate Technology and Regulatory Council.
The council is a public-private coalition working to reduce barriers to the use of innovative environmental technologies. It produces documents and training to broaden technical knowledge and to speed up quality regulatory decision-making while protecting human health and the environment.
Since 2014, Price has been co-leader of a council team developing guidance on how best to manage the cleanup efforts on complex sites.
The team was formed after a 2013 National Research Council report found that of 126,000 cleanup sites nationwide, about 10 percent have residual contamination making it difficult to achieve unrestricted use. Price expects the team to issue its guidance in late 2017, and to start internet-based training in 2018.
