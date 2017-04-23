Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership awards presented April 11

The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership held its annual Downtowner Banquet April 11 at the Clover Island Inn.
The event’s theme was “Light up Downtown” with proceeds going to pay for downtown Christmas lighting.
The banquet was held to award the Downtowner, Volunteer, and Business of the year. The Downtowner of the Year award was given to Emily Estes-Cross, who is the Economic Development Manager for the City of Kennewick. The Volunteer of the Year was presented to Karen Sullivan, and the Business of the Year honors went to Meier Architecture and Engineering.
Comments