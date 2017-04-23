Business

April 23, 2017 9:02 PM

Dylan Walker joins Hedges sales team

Tri-City Herald

Dylan Walker has joined the sales team at Hedges Family Estate, where he will focus on the Midwest and East Coast markets.

Walker brings nearly 10 years of national sales and account management experience in the wine industry to the family-owned winery in Benton City. He previously worked for Handcrafted Wine and Spirits in Kansas City and then Okoboji Wines in Iowa City, Iowa.

Hedges Family Estate is an 80,000-case winery co-founded by Anne-Marie and Tom Hedges in 1987 on Red Mountain. It produces wines under the La Haute Cuvee, Hedges Family Estate and Descendants Liegeois Dupont labels.

It also produces CMS by Hedges and House of Independent Producers using grapes from the Columbia Valley Agricultural Viticultural Area. It is distributed in all 50 states and 25 countries internationally.

