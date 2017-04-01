Benton Conservation District board member elected to national conservation post

Michael Crowder, a member of the Benton Conservation District board, was elected second vice president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, serving 3,000 conservation districts nationwide.
Conservation districts encourage wise stewardship of natural resources, including soil, water, plants and wildlife, through voluntary programs and education. The national association is their advocate and serves as a voice for conservation.
Crowder taught wetland restoration, wildlife science and ecology at Washington State University Tri-Cities and manages farm operations in Washington and Illinois. He is national director for the Washington Association of Conservation Districts and has received multiple honors for his conservation work.
