Finance veteran Lori Selby joins Kennewick investment firm

Lori Selby, a veteran of higher education finance, has joined Epic Trust Investment Advisors as vice president.
Epic is an investment and retirement firm led by Jeffery Lewis. It is at 8656 W. Gage Blvd., Suite 104, Kennewick.
Selby earned a doctorate in higher education administration from Washington State University and spent 13 years serving in finance administration positions.
She is a former vice chancellor for WSU Tri-Cities and worked at Utah State University as executive director of administration.
