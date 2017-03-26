Tri-City Chamber cheers chamber cheerleaders

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce honored seven member organizations for their success and contributions in the past year at its annual meeting and awards program in Kennewick.
The chamber presented its Business on a Roll honors to three local companies that achieved significant success in 2016.
The award is given for revenue growth, job growth, recognition and community involvement. The honorees were PorterKinney PC., Smooth Moves and Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services.
The Chamber’s S.T.A.R. award was presented to former board chairman Ron Boniger for his service, time, attitude and reliability.
Cindy Fredrickson of Colonial life won the Tom Powers Ambassador of the Year Award for her work on the chamber’s behalf. The award is newly named for founder Tom Powers, an ambassador who died in 2016.
The Mid-Columbia Libraries received the chamber’s Community Impact award and Washington River Protection Solutions received the Corporate Impact award.
