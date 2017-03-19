Kate Michaud joins Double Canyon as winemaker

Double Canyon enlisted a veteran winemaker to direct and oversee operations at the West Richland winery now in construction.
Kate Michaud, who has almost 15 years of experience in the Washington winemaking industry, will serve as winemaker for Double Canyon. She produced multiple 90-plus point Cabernet Sauvignons as the first Washington winemaker funded by Naked Wines. She previously served as a winemaker and assistant winemaker for Covey Run and Canoe Ridge.
Double Canyon is constructing a 50,000-case capacity production facility in West Richland, where it is one of the first wineries attracted by the city’s new pretreatment plant for wastewater produced in the winemakeing process. Double Canyon has a vineyard nearby in the Horse Heaven Hills.
Double Canyon was established in 2007 by Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group. It is a sister to Seven Hills Winery in Walla Walla.
