Tri-City jobs hit mid-winter slump

There is plenty to celebrate in January’s employment report but a rising jobless rate isn’t one of them.
The Tri-Cities added jobs and workers since January 2015. Despite the positive trends, the local unemployment rate hit 8.7 percent, up a full point from December and marginally higher than the same time last year.
Employment typically slows down in January after the Christmas holiday season abates and before the growing season begins. And so far, business leaders aren’t concerned about the unemployment rate.
“If our population wasn’t growing, if it was flat, then I’d be more concerned because that means there’s more people out of work,” said Carl Adrian, president and CEO of the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC).
Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist, said the unemployment rate is typical for January, when many agricultural workers are out of work and looking for temporary jobs during the winter.
The bigger picture is that the economy has added jobs every month for almost four years straight. Between January 2016-17, the civilian labor force expanded by more than 3,000 workers while total nonfarm employment grew by 2,500, or 2.4 percent.
A growing labor force indicates workers are coming to the area confident that they will find jobs.
“Don’t stress too much,” she said. “I would emphasize it’s important that we see labor force growth.”
The Tri-Cities ended 2016 as Washington’s fastest-growing labor market.
January employment highlights*
8.7% January unemployment rate
6.8% 2016 average unemployment rate
2.3% labor market growth
108,500 total jobs
*Washington Employment Security Department
Not surprisingly, it lost its crown in January to Seattle, which is less dependent on seasonal ups and downs. The Seattle area posted a 3.1 percent increase in jobs, based in part on growing demand in software.
Olympia’s civilian labor force grew by 3.6 percent, thanks to a jump in service-related jobs that’s likely tied to activity connected to the influx of lawmakers and staffers associated with the 2017 Legislative session.
In the Tri-Cities, the biggest gain was in the category that covers the Hanford cleanup, administrative and waste services. The state tallied an increase of 1,200 jobs over the year, or 11.8 percent increase.
The numbers were inexplicable. The Hanford budget is flat, and hiring related to the Energy Northwest refueling outage would not be reflected in January.
Suljic said she didn’t expect any increases at Hanford and speculated it could be the result of some reclassification of workers. She predicted the numbers will be revised downward.
In the interim, she said the leisure and hospitality sectors and education services sector posted solid gains.
