Emmaus Counseling Center raises money at Friendraiser, elects new officers

Emmaus Counseling Center held its ninth annual Friendraiser and Celebration Banquet on Jan. 28 at Central Church, raising more than $7,000.
Speaker Andy Miller, from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, talked about development of the Mental Health Court. Emmaus is one of the behavioral health providers in the community.
The Emmaus board elected officers at its annual planning retreat on Feb. 4. Members include President Mistee Verhulp, Vice President Joe Bellanti, Secretary Ryan Bickford and Treasurer Kyle Edberg.
Comments