Dutch Bros raises money for Second Harvest

Dutch Bros. Tri-Cities raised $5,724 for Second Harvest on Feb. 14 as they celebrated the company’s annual Dutch Luv Day.
Dutch Bros. Tri-Cities locations donated $1 from every drink sold to Second Harvest as they provide community healthy and nutritious meals, resources and education.
“Dutch Luv Day 2017 was such a success as a community. After record breaking winter with snow and the brutal cold it's brings us so much joy to know we can provide meals for men, women and kids in the Tri-Cities. Thank you to our amazing community for your continued support,” said Meghan Barnes, the owner of Dutch Bros. stands in Pasco and Richland.
Comments