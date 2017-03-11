Local entrepreneurs honored

Tri-City entrepreneurs were honored at a recent luncheon. The 2017 Entrepreneurial Awards are sponsored by the Richland Rotary Club, Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Tri-City Development Council, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the Port of Benton.
The honorees include PorterKinney PC and Mama Too’s LLC, both nominated by TRIDEC; Fuse SPC and GAA Custom Electronics, nominated by PNNL; Foodies Brick & Mortar and Local Pumpkin, both nominated by the chamber; and Wit Cellars and Bombing Range Brewing, nominated by the Port of Benton.
The Sam Volpentest Entrepreneurial Leadership Award or SAMMY, honoring an individual who shows true entrepreneurial leadership, was presented to Scott Keller, the port’s executive director.
