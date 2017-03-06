AutoZone exec headlines TRIDEC’s annual lunch

Rod Halsell, senior vice president for supply chain management for AutoZone, will give the keynote talk at the 54th annual meeting of the Tri-City Development Council or TRIDEC.
Memphis, Tenn.-based AutoZone operates auto parts stores and is building a 443,819-square-foot distribution center and truck maintenance yard at 3733 Capital Ave. near Pasco’s King City Truck Stop. It will employ 200 when it opens.
The luncheon is from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 15 at the Pasco Red Lion. Cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Call 509-535-1000 for details.
