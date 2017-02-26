New delivery service for groceries, restaurants and errands

Tri-Cities Delivered Goods launched in Richland and provides grocery, restaurant and errand delivery services throughout the Tri-Cities.
Owner Steven Adams and a team of four employees bring 23 years of grocery industry service and another 10 in deliveries to the new businesses. The company partnered with major chain stores and local businesses to bring almost any item to area residents.
Go to tricitiesdeliveredgoods.com or call 888-403-5337 for information. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Comments