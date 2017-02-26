Copiers Northwest, BluZebra building new office in Kennewick

Copiers Northwest and BluZEBRA Technologies will begin construction on a new building at 7035 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick to house the growing businesses.
The companies looked at buildings to lease or purchase for more than a year before deciding to construct a building to meet their unique needs. The two-story building will include about 4,300 square feet on the second floor available for rent.
Forrest Alexander, regional vice president, said the addition of service and support technicians in Kennewick and Yakima is driving the need for additional space.
