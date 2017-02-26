Nick Gonzales promoted to vice president at Bouten Construction

Nick Gonzales was promoted to vice president by Bouten Construction Co.
The Washington State University graduate joined Bouten as an intern in 2005, and has since worked as an engineer and project manager on many of its Tri-City construction projects: the WSU Tri-Cities Bioproducts Sciences and Engineering Laboratory, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and several elementary school projects in Kennewick.
For the past three years, he served as senior project manager for the Port of Pasco’s $41.9 million expansion and modernization of the Tri-Cities Airport.
Comments