New hotel debuts in Richland at Queensgate

Home2 Suites by Hilton opened Feb. 3 at 2861 Lincoln Landing at Richland’s Queensgate district.
Construction of the 120-room extended-stay hotel began one year ago. The Home2 Suites concept serves budget-minded business and government travelers during the week and leisure travelers, such as sports groups and tourists, on weekends.
It is the first hotel constructed at the fast-developing retail sector near I-182 and Queensgate and is the first Washington property for Utah-based, Western States Lodging & Management. Western States developed the property and manages it on behalf of the limited liability company formed to own it, Richland Hotel Partners LLC.
Amenities include in-room kitchens as well as 4,000 square feet of community space, a laundry and fitness area, indoor pool, whirlpool and outdoor barbecue. The hotel accommodates pets.
Cody Opstedal is general manager for the hotel, which is part of the $30 million Lincoln Landing complex that delivered the Fairchild Queensgate 12 cinema in late 2015.
Richland Hotel Partners paid about $1.4 million for the property and invested about $9 million to construct the hotel. Utah-based Rimrock Construction was the general contractor.
The Tri-Cities’ newest hotel pushes the inventory of local hotel rooms to just over 4,100.
