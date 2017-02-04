Kennewick architect promoted at Design West Architects

Design West Architects, P.A., announced that Brandon Wilm of Kennewick was promoted to principal architect within the firm.
Wilm has 15 years of experience with the firm and is the managing associate of the Kennewick location. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and a LEED Accredited Professional.
Among his recent projects are new schools in the Tri-Cities, including Desert Hills and Chinook Middle Schools for the Kennewick School District; Lewis & Clark, Sacajawea and Marcus Whitman elementary schools for the Richland School District; and Delta STEM High School and Marie Curie STEM Elementary for the Pasco School District.
Comments