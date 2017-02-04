Agrium contributes $30,000 to Tri-City groups

Agrium presented donations of $10,000 each to three Tri-City nonprofit groups focused on community service.
The agriculture services firm made contributions to Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, Soroptimist and Columbia Industries.
Domestic Violence Services will use the funds to expand its Girls Circle groups, according to Agrium.
Columbia Industries will expand cooking programs for adults living with disabilities.
The soroptimists will help teen mothers to pursue education goals.
