Richland native passes dermatology board certification

Dr. David Panther is now a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, having recently passed the board certification examination.
The Richland native also was awarded a one-year fellowship in micrographic surgery and dermatology oncology in Pittsburgh and is practicing there now. He will be coming to Walla Walla to practice in August.
The fellowship is given to just two dermatologists nationwide. He will work with Drs. Zitelli and Brodland, former presidents of The American College of Mohs Surgeons. Zitelli was trained by Dr. Frederic Mohs, who pioneered the technique.
Panther finished first in his class at Loma Linda University Medical School in California and also did his dermatology residency there.
