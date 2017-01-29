Agri-Beef offers online training for chefs, educators

Agri Beef, a family-owned beef producer, launched an online education program to support chefs, culinary educators and students.
The Ranch to Table program is a free online course that offers people interested in beef a comprehensive view of the life cycle of cattle.
The program includes four self-paced modules focused on ranching, cattle feeding, beef processing and grading, and beef fabrication and distribution. Participants can earn 15 continuing education hours through the American Culinary Federation on successful completion of the course.
“Now more than ever consumers have a curiosity and interest in knowing where their food comes from and how it is raised. We recognize that chefs and culinary professionals are the trusted sources for diners and shoppers so we created this resource to supplement their existing knowledge,” said Jay Theiler, Agri Beef’s marketing director.
Ranch to Table can be accessed at agribeef.com/education/
