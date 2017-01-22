Country Gentleman in Kennewick becomes CG Public House

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

2:39 Sister and brother centenarians party like they're 99

0:39 Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.