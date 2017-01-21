Cascade Natural Gas names newest director of central region

Cascade Natural Gas Corporation named Steven Kessie director of the company’s central region.
Kessie will oversee all aspects of operations for the more than 75,000 customers in the region, which includes Walla Walla, the Tri Cities, Yakima and the Wenatchee area.
Kessie has 38 years of experience, most recently as director of operation services for Cascade Natural Gas. He joined the utility company about a year after graduating from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, and held various of positions with increasing responsibilities, including laborer, backhoe operator, service mechanic and district manager.
He is married with four grown children and 10 grandchildren, all of whom live in the Tri-Cities.
