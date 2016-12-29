Wildhorse Resort & Casino hires new sales director

Wildhorse Resort & Casino hired Debra Campbell to fill the role of director of sales.
Campbell brings more than 15 years of sales and customer service experience to the property.
Prior to Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Campbell served as the general manager of the Cherokee Strip Conference Center in Enid, Ok., and the director of sales at the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center/Comcast Arena in Everett. She has also worked as the sales and service advisor for McCurley Integrity Dealerships.
Campbell lives in Milton-Freewater with her husband Kevin.
