ET Estate Sales moves to downtown Kennewick

ET Estate Sales moved to downtown Kennewick from its long-time home at Richland’s Uptown Shopping Center.
Owners Liz and Mark Thompson bought an 18,000-square-foot retail, processing plant and warehouse at 422 E. Columbia Drive for the business. The larger space will help it keep up with growth, said a spokesman.
ET Estate Sales employs seven and provides estate liquidation services.
The Thompsons said they moved to Kennewick to be part of the Bridge to Bridge District, an effort by the Port of Kennewick and the City of Kennewick to revitalize the area between the blue and cable bridges.
GESA Credit Union backed the company’s commercial mortgage.
