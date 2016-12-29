Save these rare pigs by eating them

Susan Frank's mulefoots are representative of a breed that was once the rarest of all U.S. livestock according to some agricultural censuses, and remains critically rare, according to the Livestock Conservancy. “I know it sounds weird, but you have to eat a rare breed to help it come back,” Frank said. “I see it as a way to spread the word about mulefoot.” Mulefoots, like other old breeds of livestock, are genetic storehouses that can’t be replicated if they become extinct.