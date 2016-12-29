Save these rare pigs by eating them

Susan Frank's mulefoots are representative of a breed that was once the rarest of all U.S. livestock according to some agricultural censuses, and remains critically rare, according to the Livestock Conservancy. “I know it sounds weird, but you have to eat a rare breed to help it come back,” Frank said. “I see it as a way to spread the word about mulefoot.” Mulefoots, like other old breeds of livestock, are genetic storehouses that can’t be replicated if they become extinct.
AP

Health & Science

What you should know about seasonal allergies

Seasonal allergies can leave you with a cough, itchy and runny eyes and stuffed up nose. For many with pollen or grass allergies, spring and summer can be uncomfortable. Mayo Clinic allergist Dr. Nancy Ott says over-the-counter remedies such as antihistamines for itchy eyes and noses, and corticosteroid nasal spray for congestion often help. If those treatments don't ease symptoms, it's time to see an allergist.

