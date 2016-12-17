Keri Lashbaugh joins Baker Boyer’s Kennewick office

Keri Lashbaugh transferred to the Kennewick office of Baker Boyer from Walla Walla.
She joins Tara Wiswall and Cindy Penwell on the D.S. Baker investment team.
Lashbaugh started in the Walla Walla office of Baker Boyer in 2002 and works with investors, business owners and families to maximize investments.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the Mississippi University for Women and a master’s in personal financial planning from the College for Financial Planning.
The Kennewick office is at 1149 N. Edison St. The number is 509-783-6800.
