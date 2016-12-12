Harp replaces Dowell at DOE Hanford Office of River Protection

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:36 Staying safe in hot temperatures

3:03 The ABCs of Sun Protection

1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?

2:38 The future of clean energy being innovated at Berkeley Lab

1:31 Tacoma woman discovered running later than most and now will run Boston Marathon

2:25 Former half-marathon world record holder returns to running after lymphoma

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:04 Sights and sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest