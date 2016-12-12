Harp replaces Dowell at DOE Hanford Office of River Protection

Ben Harp has been named the new deputy manager of the Department of Energy’s Hanford Office of River Protection.
He replaces Jonathan “JD” Dowell, who joined the environmental and nuclear business line of Fluor’s Government Group.
As deputy director, Harp also will serve as the office’s chief operating officer. Before his promotion, he was the DOE assistant manager for the Hanford tank farms.
Harp joined DOE in 1991 as a lead project engineer, after working as an engineer at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. He joined the senior executive service of the Office of River Protection in 2010, when he was named assistant manager for the the office’s vitrification plant startup and commissioning organization.
Harp holds a master’s in mechanical engineering from Washington State University.
Dowell will work at Fluor’s Richland office.
A 26-year veteran of the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program, Dowell worked for the Department of Energy in Richland for the last eight years. As deputy manager of the Office of River Protection, he was responsible for the Hanford tank farms and the vitrification plant under construction.
He recently received the energy secretary’s Exceptional Service Award.
Comments