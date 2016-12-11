Slow and steady hand on the yoke sends Bergstrom to new heights

It’s been a pivotal year for Bergstrom Aircraft, which provides a variety of aviation-related services at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport.
The family-owned business said good-bye to founder Karl Bergstrom, who died in June, and hello to Walla Walla Regional Airport when it bought a small aviation services firm there last summer. It established an aerial survey line of business this summer and by the time 2016 rings out, it will have achieved a key financial milestone with a payroll topping $1 million for the first time.
The latter caught Malin Bergstrom, president since the mid-1990s, by surprise. She was used to seeing payroll numbers cross her desk, but was surprised when she realized the annual total would top seven figures.
“It means we’re growing, and we’re retaining great people,” she said.
Bergstrom employs 33 and provides fueling and maintenance services to airlines and pilots from its base on the airport’s east side. It operates a flight school, provides maintenance services, rents aircraft and manages more than 40 private airplane hangars for the Port of Pasco.
In aviation-speak, Bergstrom Aircraft is a Fixed Base Operator or FBO. FBOs are commercial businesses authorized to operate on airports and are critical to facilitating both commercial and private aviation. Mom-and-pop operators proliferated in the heyday of private aviation, generally the 1970s and 1980s. While the industry has consolidated in recent years, the Bergstroms have remained independent by adding services, generally at the request of their loyal customers.
Bergstrom said there’s no magic formula that fueled the company’s steady growth in the 45 years since her parents, Elenor and Karl Bergstrom, immigrants from Sweden by way of Minnesota, launched what was then Karl Bergstrom Aircraft Services.
Slow and steady growth
Slow and steady has long been the company’s motto, continuing after the elder Bergstroms transferred the business to Malin and her brother, Daniel, about 15 years ago. Their eldest daughter lives in Florida and is not involved in the family-owned business.
The Bergstroms launched the business in 1971, leveraging Karl Berstrom’s training to support the family. The Bergstroms set up shop in Building 72, the former air traffic control tower constructed in the 1940s when Pasco hosted a Naval air station and training center. Bergstrom would operate from the drafty building with inadequate heating and cooling systems for three decades.
Karl worked on airplanes while Elenor managed the business.
The first major expansion occurred when customers asked for fuel for their plane. Bergstrom bought an old fuel truck and fixed it up. Malin recalls tagging along as a child, taking care of the paperwork while her father took care of the airplanes. She remembers filling out flight tickets, dotting “i”s with girlish hearts.
When airlines asked for fuel too, he secured a bigger truck to handle jet fuel.
The next major expansion occurred when Beechcraft, which manufacturers private aircraft for general aviation, proposed a partnership. Bergstrom bought several planes and started a flight school and airplane rental business.
Bergstrom said that marked something of a high point for the business. General aviation flourished in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, FBOs depend on business aviation, and she said the company faced severe times during the Great Recession that began in 2008.
Malin Bergstrom is organizing efforts to restore the Old Tower as a museum honoring the airport’s role as a training station for Navy pilots during World War II.
Its growing operations prompted a major expansion in 2001 . The old airport tower could no longer accommodate the growing business. It approached its landlord, the port, about upgrading its digs. The port invested insurance money from a fire to build Bergstrom’s current office and base, a few steps from the old tower.
Randy Hayden, the port’s executive director, calls Bergstrom a valuable operator on the airport and notes the FBO business is a tough one that depends entirely on discretionary spending.
“We’re lucky to have them,” he said.
Eyes on the future
Two expansions this year could offer a glimpse of the future for Berstrom — the new aerial photography business and the expansion to Walla Walla.
Bergstrom secured a photo survey contract this summer, which required it to hire a pilot and buy a plane. The business uses specialized equipment to provide information to the agriculture industry. It takes more than a drone to cover the territory in question, from Oregon to Idaho.
“Drones can’t cover the area that an airplane can,” she said.
The other major expansion put the Bergstrom name at the Walla Walla Airport. Bergstrom acquired Blueridge, a small aviation maintenance shop. It re-branded it and is making plans to add a flight school and other services.
“General aviation is alive and well in Walla Walla,” she said.
If it succeeds, Bergstrom said the company would give consideration to providing FBO services at other airports if the right opportunities come along.
The Old Tower
Bergstrom didn’t turn its back on the Old Tower when it left Building 72 in 2001. Malin Bergstrom is organizing efforts to restore the Old Tower as a museum honoring the airport’s role as a training station for Navy pilots during World War II.
Every Friday, Bergstrom organized work parties to help restore the tower between 8 a.m. and noon. Bergstrom said work is proceeding well and the project is on time to debut May 27, 2017, during the Memorial Day weekend.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
