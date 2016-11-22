Tri-City unemployment inches up as fall sets in

The Tri-City unemployment rate rose slightly in October, but the region’s three-years and counting economic expansion showed no signs of abating.
The Washington Employment Security Department said the Tri-City unemployment rate was 6.1 percent in October, up from 5.9 percent in September and 5.8 percent the prior October.
The Tri-City civilian labor force hit an all-time high of 135,528 jobs for a growth rate of 3.7 percent, an economic expansion that is now 43 months old.
Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist for the employment department, said there is growing confidence that jobs are helping swell the labor force.
“People are feeling more confident in finding a job locally,” she said.
Government — including local, state and federal — accounted for 20 percent of the region’s jobs.
The leisure and hospitality sectors are the local economy’s shining stars, adding 800 jobs in the past year for an annualized growth rate of nearly 8 percent.
Suljic said new hotels are a big reason for the growth. Leisure and hospitality employs more than 11,100 Tri-Citians.
The trade, transportation and utility sector, the retail sector and leisure and hospitality each added 800 positions. Education and health services added 700 jobs.
Administrative and waste services, the sector that covers the Hanford cleanup and related businesses, continued its slow growth trajectory. It employed about 11,000 workers, up 5.8 percent from one year ago.
Looking ahead, Suljic expects holiday-related retail hiring will be the prime driver when November figures are released next month.
“We should have seen our local retailers hire up already in early November for their holiday shopping, so they’re actually ready this week,” she said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
