October 23, 2016 3:00 PM

Stephen Bump takes NV5 corporate position

Tri-City Herald

Stephen Bump has been named corporate health and safety manager of Dade Moeller’s new parent company, NV5.

Bump — a certified industrial hygienist, certified health physicist and certified project management professional — will report directly to Florida-based executive vice president Richard Tong, but continue to work from the Richland office.

Bump will be responsible for maintaining a strong safety culture throughout NV5’s 58 offices, ensuring corporate compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standards, managing a robust safety training program, and advising NV5 leadership on safety-related best practices and emerging trends and legislation.

