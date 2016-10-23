Stephen Bump takes NV5 corporate position

Stephen Bump has been named corporate health and safety manager of Dade Moeller’s new parent company, NV5.
Bump — a certified industrial hygienist, certified health physicist and certified project management professional — will report directly to Florida-based executive vice president Richard Tong, but continue to work from the Richland office.
Bump will be responsible for maintaining a strong safety culture throughout NV5’s 58 offices, ensuring corporate compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standards, managing a robust safety training program, and advising NV5 leadership on safety-related best practices and emerging trends and legislation.
