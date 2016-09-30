Pasco drone operators secure FAA certification

UpAngle Drone Services, a Pasco firm that provides aerial drone photography, says three of its operators have been certified under the Federal Aviation Administration’s new rules that require commercial operators to be licensed.
UpAngle provides professional video content for weddings and is expanding its fixed-wing drone business to focus on crops. It also provides topographical mapping services for engineers and surveyors.
The business owners are Byan Monarch, Justin Coronado and Dan Monarch.
Visit upangle.com or call 509-240-2002 for information.
Comments