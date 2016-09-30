The Leather Alpaca opens in downtown Kennewick

Nikki and Collins Griffith of Sandollar Farms & Alpaca have opened The Leather Alpaca, a specialty boutique, at 9 W. Kennewick Ave in downtown Kennewick.
The boutique is a working studio for Collins Griffith, a leather artisan who creates custom products such as gun cases and holsters, cases for tablets and phones for customers.
It also sells products produced from fiber harvested from the couple’s herd of rare suri alpacas.
Business hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and all day Saturday.
Comments