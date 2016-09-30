Energy Northwest, PNNL nominated for AWB awards

Energy Northwest and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, both of Richland, have been nominated for the Association of Washington Business Evening of Excellence awards.
Energy Northwest is one of three organizations nominated for Employer of the Year based on its efforts to hire veterans and promote science, technology, engineering and math education. Phillips 66 and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories also are nominated.
PNNL is one of three organizations nominated for the Achieve award, which recognizes an organization that excels in high-caliber education or work force development to close an employment gap. Also nominated are D.A. Davidson and WGU Washington.
Winners in six categories will be announced Nov. 30 at the Evening of Excellence in Seattle.
