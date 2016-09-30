Bruce Hawkins joins Design West Architects

3:03 The ABCs of Sun Protection Pause

1:42 How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?

2:38 The future of clean energy being innovated at Berkeley Lab

1:31 Tacoma woman discovered running later than most and now will run Boston Marathon

2:25 Former half-marathon world record holder returns to running after lymphoma

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:04 Sights and sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

2:33 Ford F-150 is only full-size pickup to get top safety rating