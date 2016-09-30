Business

September 30, 2016 7:44 PM

Bruce Hawkins joins Design West Architects

Tri-City Herald

Bruce Hawkins, a longtime Tri-City education leader, has joined Design West Architects of Kennewick as an educational planner and bond specialist.

Hawkins brings more than 40 years of education experience to the position. He has served as the superintendent of the Columbia (Burbank) School District and retired as superintendent of Educational Service District 123 in Pasco this summer.

In his new post, Hawkins will work with school administrators, teachers and community members on capital projects.

