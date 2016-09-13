Overstock retail outlet to open Sept. 15 in Pasco

Best. Prices. Ever. opens a Pasco retail outlet Sept. 15 to sell overstock, discontinued and box-damaged inventory from major retailers like Amazon, Groupon, Walmart and Costco.
The locally owned store at 3431 W. Court St. also sells merchandise that has been returned by customers.
The store carries sporting goods, pet supplies, baby items, toys, electronics, camping and outdoor gear, bedding, patio furniture, housewares, small appliances and automotive items.
The store employs a full-time manager and two part-time employees. It is led by owner Scott Holgate.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The phone number is 509-380-0083.
