Rosy’s Ice Cream & Diner in Richland closes

Rosy’s Ice Cream & Diner, a popular treat stop just steps from Richland’s Columbia River waterfront, has apparently closed for good.
Rosy’s closed in August and was supposed to re-open Sept. 1 following a reorganization, according to a now-deleted Facebook post. Instead of re-opening, the restaurant’s furnishings and equipment have been removed from its space on Bradley Boulevard, near Richland’s Hampton Inn.
Rosy’s owner Blake Hendon indicated that the business was strapped in a modest request for $320 on a GoFundMe campaign. Hendon wrote that he bought the business in November 2015, but did not have a much capital to survive.
He indicated that he would have to close the restaurant if he could not make needed updates. As of Monday, the campaign had raised $120.
River Walk Village Investments, Rosy’s Spokane-based landlord, said the diner remains a tenant.
The Washington Department of Revenue has filed three liens against Rosy’s for delinquent taxes. The liens total $24,504. The department cannot confirm if any payments have been made, but notes the liens are removed when debts are settled.
The telephone number for Rosy’s has been disconnected and attempts to reach Hendon through social media accounts were unsuccessful.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments