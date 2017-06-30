Port of Pasco names two directors as long-timers retire

The Tri-Cities Airport has a new director following the retirement of Ron Foraker, its long-time leader.
The Port of Pasco announced two major leadership changes as Foraker and its longtime financial director retired at the end of May.
Buck Taft, formerly deputy director of airports, succeeded Foraker in the post. Taft joined the port in 2011 and managed all airport operations. He also supervised the $43 million terminal expansion project completed this year.
Foraker retired May 31 after 40 years with the port. He is credited with transitioning what had been a small, local facility into a regional airport with service to eight major hubs.
In another major transition, Donna Watts has joined the port as director of finance/auditor following the retirement of Linda O’Brien. Watts is a certified public accountant with a masters degree in accounting and finance. Watts previously served as treasurer and auditor at the Port of Walla Walla.
O’Brien worked in finance for the port for 27 years. She was active in the Washington Public Ports Association’s Finance & Administration Committee where she provided financial education and assistance to the state’s 76 ports.
