June 30, 2017 1:18 PM

Cummins celebrates its big move to Pasco

Tri-City Herald

Cummins Sales and Service will hold a grand opening and tours of its new 16,000-square-foot facility in Pasco between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 20 at 1708 E. James St.

The new location is twice the size of its original service site in Pendleton, which has closed. Pasco will provide services to customers of Cummins diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies throughout the region.

Cummins remodeled an existing building for its new location. North Central Construction Inc. Darrel Appleby was the general contractor on the $250,000 renovation.

It will employ 12 to 15 people at full capacity. The company advertises job openings at careers.cummins.com/us-canada

