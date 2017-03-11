Franklin Co. ag leader honored for Wheat Week program

Kara Kaelber, education director for the Franklin Conservation District, received a 2016 Excellence in Agriculture award for her work facilitating the district’s Wheat Week, a statewide program that teaches science to fourth and fifth graders using wheat as a tool.
The award was presented at a February forum by the AgriBusiness Council of Greater Spokane Inc. in partnership with Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
Wheat Week is a series of five one-hour lessons presented to classes during one week. It covers how water, soil, watersheds, energy and systems affect daily lives. The program promotes environmental stewardship.
The program is in its 10th year and reaches 20,000 students annually.
