Agriculture Hall of Fame honorees named

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce announced the honorees for its 17th annual Agriculture Hall of Fame.
They will be honored Jan. 19 at the annual gala and installation banquet at the Pasco Red Lion. Call 509-547-9755 for tickets and information.
The 2017 Hall of Famers are:
Mid-Columbia Pioneer
William “W.T.” Bennett attended Washington State University and managed the WSU beef-cattle herd before joining TT Herefords of Connell before starting BB Cattle Co. in Connell in 1969.
Rising Star
Rob Mercer, son of Bud Mercer, is owner of Mercer Estates Winery and plays a leading role in the family farm operations in the Horse Heaven Hills. He graduated from WSU and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to join the family business.
Agriculture Advisor
Gerry Ringwood, director and principal of Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick, serving more than 900 students a year. A 1977 graduate of WSU, he taught FFA students in Finley and has collected many awards for his service to agriculture education. He co-owns farms in Finley, Quincy and Sprague.
Stewardship
Merle Booker, owner of Booker Auction Co. of Eltopia, earned a degree from WSU in the mid-1970s. He worked in agriculture sales until the farm economy slumped, then created an auction company to help farmers liquidate their property. He is actively involved in youth programs and contributes auction services to the Junior Livestock show.
Visionary
The award is shared by three leaders whose organizations created the Pasco Processing Center, retired Pasco City Manager Gary Crutchfield, retired Port of Pasco Executive Director Jim Toomey, and retired Franklin PUD General Manager Ken Sugden. Companies in the center employ 1,200 and contribute $1.7 million annually in property taxes to local government.
