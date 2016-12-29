Three selected for AgForestry Leadership program

Three Mid-Columbia residents are participating in the Washington Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation’s 18-month AgForestry Leadership program.
Mike McLaren, an equipment supervisor at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in Prosser, Katie Gordon Nelson, a bookkeeper and marketing official at Kamiak Vineyards/Gordon Estate Winery in Pasco, and Scott Witt, a vice president and agriculture banker at Banner Bank in Walla Walla, are part of the program’s 39th class.
The leadership program includes seminars and studies focused on public policy issues and includes trips to Washington, D.C. and a two-week seminar in a foreign country.
The AgForestry foundation is a privately-supported organization dedicated to advancing the natural resource industries by developing leadership.
