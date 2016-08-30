Car pushed under concrete truck in chain wreck on Highway 240 in Richland

A concrete truck stopped for an approaching train at activated crossing signals on Highway 240 near Robertson Drive was struck by a passenger car that was pushed into the truck after being rear-ended by a Ford Focus, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with chest pains apparently caused by the airbag. The Ford driver was cited for negligent driving, according to Trooper Daniel Mosqueda of the Washington State Patrol.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Mud Cubs Fun Run

Kids and families raced through the Mud Cubs Fun course had about 13 obstacles, from crawling through the mud under netting to negotiating a spider web of ropes and searching for toy dinosaurs in a murky, muddy pit. The second annual event is put on by Boy Scouts of America's Blue Mountain Council as an opportunity to expose the community to what scouting is all about.

News

Opening of Sage Crest Elementary School

Principal Rob Phillips introduces the newest elementary school in the Kennewick School District, Sage Crest. The school, in the Southridge neighborhood, will house almost 500 students and over 70 staff members when school starts next week. For Phillips his goal is to make the school become "a second home" for those who go there.

Editor's Choice Videos