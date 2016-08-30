Car pushed under concrete truck in chain wreck on Highway 240 in Richland

A concrete truck stopped for an approaching train at activated crossing signals on Highway 240 near Robertson Drive was struck by a passenger car that was pushed into the truck after being rear-ended by a Ford Focus, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with chest pains apparently caused by the airbag. The Ford driver was cited for negligent driving, according to Trooper Daniel Mosqueda of the Washington State Patrol.