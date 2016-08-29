Astronomers discover new earth-sized planet

A new Earth-sized planet, named Proxima b, has been discovered by a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's 3.6 meter telescope in La Silla, Chile, as well as multiple other telescopes around the globe. The planet is orbiting in the habitable zone around Proxima Centauri, the Earth's closest neighboring star aside from the sun. This video shows a representation of Proxima b's location and appearance.
Opening of Desert Hills Middle School

The new Desert Hills Middle School, at 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, will replace its former campus, which opened in 1977. The new school will house over 800 students in its 37 classrooms and features two gyms, a fitness room, orchestra and band rooms, as well as performance spaces and a track.

Opening of Sage Crest Elementary School

Principal Rob Phillips introduces the newest elementary school in the Kennewick School District, Sage Crest. The school, in the Southridge neighborhood, will house almost 500 students and over 70 staff members when school starts next week. For Phillips his goal is to make the school become "a second home" for those who go there.

South Carolina mother accused of killing baby in fridge denied bond

Police say 4-day-old William Blackwell died in February after his mother placed him in a refrigerator for three hours. William died from hypothermia with asphyxiation, according to the coroner. Angela Blackwell is charged with homicide by child abuse, officials said. She was ordered held in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.

